While it's clear that Kevin Hart will not be hosting the Oscars anytime soon the Academy is seemingly on the lookout for acts to lead the evening after a failed suggestion to not have a host at all. There are clearly a lot of actors and actresses who could handle the coveted spot and one person with a target on their back is Night Scool actress Tiffany Haddish.



James Gourley/Getty Images

The 40-year-paid a visit to Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show and was asked if she'd do the honours. Tiffany said she'd handle it if she had a co-host and got a big pay check out of it. “I don’t want all that pressure on me because I’m going to lose my hair. Then, I’m going to have to really wear wigs all the time. It’s too much stress," she explained. "I mean, unless they paid me a lot of money. Then I would be like, ‘It’s worth it!’ Then I would have it hot. It would be so much fun. We would have twerk contests and everything. I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy.”

The 2020 Oscars will ake place on February 9th.