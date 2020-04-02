Tiffany Haddish Drops Her First Music Video For "Come & Get Your Baby Daddy"

Tiffany Haddish made her solo music video debut with her new song, "Come And Get Your Baby Daddy."

Tiffany Haddish brought her comedic talents to her first music video for the song, "Come And Get Your Baby Daddy." While Tiffany may be primarily known as a comedian and actress, she is clearly looking to dip her toe into various spheres of the entertainment world. After featuring on Todrick Hall's "Dripeesha" single and accompanying music video back in October, it looks like Tiffany has decided to take this music thing seriously. The comedian teased the visuals for her new track via Instagram on Wednesday, noting that the song will be available to stream everywhere on Friday (April 3rd).

In "Come And Get Your Baby Daddy," Tiffany details some of the personal struggles she's faced in the dating world, making it clear she is not down to date a man with ten kids. Tiffany even goes speed-dating with some prospective partners in a series of hilarious skits, none of which turn out successful. Begetz jumps in to give the male perspective on the situation, outlining all the deal-breakers he's encountered with women and twisting the hook around with, "come and get your baby mama." All-in-all, the visuals are pretty lighthearted and probably quite relatable for some men and women alike. Are you hoping Tiffany continues to pursue a career in music?