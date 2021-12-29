Tiffany Haddish shared on Instagram, Monday, that she recently received a "vaginal smoking" spa treatment after breaking up with Common, last month. Haddish and Common had been dating for over a year.

"Eritrea spa treatment it call Tsh," Haddish captioned a photo of herself at the spa. "They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box. Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat. Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN. You must try if you come to Asmara. Thank you @hadnetkeleta for taking me I feel Great. #vaginalsmoking"



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

She also posted a separate message reading, “Thank you for setting me free” and “What is for me wants me too.”

Earlier this month, Common spoke about the couple's breakup for the first time publically, admitting that he doesn't think "the love really dispersed,” and that the split was primarily a result of each other's career getting in the way.

Haddish, on the other hand, said that she was “disappointed” by Common’s comments, and that "that’s not what you told me, but OK."









[Via]