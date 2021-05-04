Tiffany Haddish can make a joke out of anything. The acclaimed funny woman has made a career out of telling jokes, finding the light in every situation. In a recent interview on Daily Pop, Haddish sat down with the host to discuss if there are any children in her future. Expressing she would be interested in adopting children rather than using a surrogate--presumably, to conceive a child with her current boyfriend Common, she dropped a bombshell regarding her past experiences regarding her reproductive system.

Explaining her feelings on adoption over surrogacy, she explained, "I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them. I don't wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither cus then I have to go through a process of getting myself injections and all that stuff."



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

"And I already gave up, here come something anybody don't know" she preceded before dropping the bombshell revelation.

"When I was 21 I was living, hard on money, so I gave up a bunch of eggs. So who know? I might got some kids out here in these streets," joked the 41-year-old comedian.

"There might be some Tiffany Haddishes," said the host, adding on to the joke.

"I doubt it though cus I never got the bonuses," she clowned again. While the process can be much more emotional for some, it seems Haddish has made complete peace with the decision.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

The conversation about potentially introducing children into her life may mean she and Common are continuing steadily in their relationship. Considering that, there's no telling how soon the couple will take the next huge step in their relationship.