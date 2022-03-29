It was one heckuva night at the Oscars over the weekend. People continue to chat about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, but Tiffany Haddish's red carpet moment went viral, as well. The actress is a celebrity who is known to speak her mind and she did just that when she stopped for a quick chat with Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima.

Zima was interviewing Hollywood's elite at the coveted ceremony when she saw Haddish had switched up her look. She asked the comedian about her "little costume change" and the phrase may have irked Haddish a bit.

“I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling," answered Haddish. This was the actress's second D&G gown of the evening, reported HelloBeautiful, and she made it clear that her attire wasn't sponsored or gifted to her for the event. Many celebrities enjoy the perks of attending high-profile award shows with head-to-toe complimentary gear.

“No one’s paying me. I paid for this. This is custom. Thank you,” she continued. “This is not an act, this is my life. This is what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like.”

Haddish also spoke with PEOPLE following the ceremony and commented on the incident involving Smith and Rock. While a line has been drawn in the sand between those who don't take issue with Smith's actions and others who vehemently disagree, Haddish shared her take.

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” Haddish said. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say like, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you. And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Check out her red carpet moment below.

