Tiffany Haddish has announced her intent to hold off on a show in Atlanta as a means of protesting Georgia's abortion ban.

The controversial new law was signed by Governor Brian Kemp last month and restricts any abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected--which occurs as early as six weeks when many women aren't yet aware they are even pregnant, making Georgia the fourth state to pass such strict legislation on abortion.

"After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta," Haddish said, according to CNN. "I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Haddish sets the precedent as the first major celebrity to cancel an appearance in the state over the ban and while she has yet to make an official cancellation announcement, the Fox Theatre, where her show was to be staged on June 22nd, has announced their intent to offer refunds to ticketholders.

On a broader scale, the state has received a considerable amount of pushback from the film and television production industry, which was responsible for $2.7 billion in direct spending last year alone--a record-breaking figure.

Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos went on to reveal that the company would be rethinking their "entire investment in Georgia" while Disney's CEO Bob Iger went on to add that he doesn't see how the company will continue to shoot in Georgia following the passage of the heartbeat bill.