Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Georgia, early Friday morning. The comedian had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel around 4:00 AM.

In addition to being hit with a DUI, police booked her for improper stopping on a roadway. TMZ reports that officers believed her to have been smoking weed.

By 6:30 AM, Haddish posted $1,666 to bond out of jail.



Haddish has opened up recently about losing her grandmother, who raised her, as well as her dog.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Friday, Haddish admitted that her "personal life is in shambles" following all of the loss.

"I'm very emotional. I've been crying a lot 'cause it's— that's my heart," she said. "My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, [but] I'm sure I got them in the spiritual."

Haddish also recently went through a breakup with Chicago rapper Common. In December, she discussed the relationship admitting that she misses him "from time to time, but that's with any relationship you might have. You miss them, but I'm fine with it. It's cool."

