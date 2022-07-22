Tiffany Haddish & Yung Miami Star In Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Music Video Directed By Teyana Taylor

The comedian plays Puff's professional personal vibe-checker for his night out at the club.

Just over a month ago, Diddy dropped off his upbeat breakup track "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. At the time, the single raised eyebrows as some thought the lyrics were targeted towards Sean Combs' ex, Cassie, but now, it's caught our attention once again, for entirely different reasons.

When it came time to film a music video for the song, the New York native recruited Teyana Taylor to direct the project and also had comedian Tiffany Haddish appear, as well as his boo, Yung Miami.

The former was commissioned to take on the role of Diddy's professional vibe checker, standing security at the door while assessing would-be patrons to see if they're worthy of entering Club Love.

"Your smile is right. Go ahead inside," she tells one person. "Eh, eh, eh, I feel like you a little bit bitter. Ah, I think you a little bit messy. I’m gonna need you to go to the end of the line and get your chakras together," another is guided.

Inside the club is where we could find Caresha, who had a message for all the partygoers while on the loudspeaker. "Welcome to Club Love, you know the drill! If you ain’t come to bop? If you ain’t come to have a good time? You ain’t gotta go home, but you gotta get the f*ck outta here!"

Check out the "Gotta Move On" music video above, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section below.

[Via]