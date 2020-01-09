Tiffany Haddish and Wendy Williams are a riot on their own, but put them together and you might just end up with, well, who knows what will come out of their mouths! That's exactly what happened when the celebrated comedic actress stopped by The Wendy Williams Show recently to promote her new film, Like a Boss. Oh, and yes, the conversation got wild.

Many of us know how to play the game "Who'd You Rather," where you give someone two options and they have to choose between the two. In this instance, Wendy and Tiffany went a few rounds and used some of the biggest A-list men in Hollywood to get the crowd going. Changing the name of the game to "Like a Bedroom Boss" so it fit into the movie promo, the lucky guys in question ended up being Leonardo DiCaprio vs. Brad Pitt, Jason Momoa vs. The Rock, Trevor Noah vs. Shia LeBeouf and one that most women have probably debated in real life: Michael B. Jordan vs Common (seen above). Given the recent rumor that Tiff and Common were dating, the answer to that one might actually be pretty obvious.

We won't spoil the results for all of you that want to laugh or even agree — no judgement, ladies! — so watch the fun-filled clip below and get a good laugh in before heading to see Like A Boss when it arrives in theaters this Friday: