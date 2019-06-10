Tiffany Boone has decided to speak up for the first time since registering complaints about her The Chi co-star Jason Mitchell. Boone took to social media to post a handwritten thank you to fans for their outpour of support and positivity. Fans have continued their support by reacting positively to the post, showing ample amounts of love and praise in her comments section. The message reads:

“I’ve never spent a lot of time on social media but I wanted everyone that has sent me positivity over the last few weeks to know – I FELT IT. I am so appreciative of all the love, prayers, and support. I love you! I thank you!”

Tiffany Boone was among multiple actresses on the set of Showtime’s The Chi who took issue with Mitchell’s behavior. She registered several complaints regarding sexual harassment and eventually informed producers from Fox 21 that she would no longer be willing to work with Mitchell. Jason Mitchell has since been fired from The Chi and the upcoming Netflix film Desperados.



