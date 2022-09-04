Tiffany & Co. and Beyoncé have teamed up for the brand's new campaign, “Lose Yourself in Love,” which is focused on “celebrating individuality, love, and universal connection.” The promotion comes shortly after the release of Beyoncé's seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

The campaign sees Beyoncé sport pieces from the Tiffany HardWear collection which includes prices ranging from $5K-$500K.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In a statement provided to Elle, Beyoncé remarked that she is “honored to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals."

“Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities,” Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.’s vice president of product and communications, said in the press release. “We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

Tiffany & Co. and Beyoncé are also planning to release a film by Mark Romanek in support of the campaign, later this year, based on her song “Summer Renaissance." The track was featured on Renaissance.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for a crown of thorns featuring 8,000 diamonds.

Check out a preview for “Lose Yourself in Love" below.

