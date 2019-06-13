Avant-garde entertainer Tierra Whack has been quickly rising in the music industry. Her eccentric tastes and musical abilities are seasoned beyond her 23-year-old age. She's not your typical hip hop artist, as she's displayed on social media, live performances, and music videos, but her cult-like following continues to grow as she develops as an artist.

Unlike other hip hop artists who can't get enough of their all-designer-everything, Tierra is more concerned with expression and art. "I don't really care who the designer is," she told PAPER. "If it looks cool I want it."She recently partnered with an up-and-coming Philly-based makeup artist and costume designer named Aunt Tot to create many of her 'fits. "A friend introduced me to her when I was trying to get my makeup done. Then I saw she also made outfits so I was like, 'Wait! You know how to sew?' I started giving her all these crazy ideas and she was doing them and we just [clicked]."

As she's collaborated with Aunt Tot for her costumes, Whack said she wants to do the same musically. However, that isn't something that comes naturally. "I'm so independent and I'm such a loner," she said. "But I realize the bigger I get, the more sh*t I go through [and] I do need people. So I'm learning how to love. I'm a hardass, tough love, but I'm learning to be more soft. I tell everybody I love them. I lost so many people last year." It'll be interesting to see who Whack creates music within the upcoming year. There are certainly some out-of-the-box hip hop artists who can match her vibe and create magic.