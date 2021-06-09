Tierra Whack Salutes The Philadelphia 76ers On "76"

After losing the first game in its Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a huge boost in morale, so Philadelphia-born artist Tierra Whack stepped up to the plate and released "76," a song specially created for the 76ers. In true Whack World fashion, the song features a runtime of only one minute and 35 seconds, and it's packed with references to the Philadelphia 76ers and its star players, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Shake Milton.
Apparently, Tierra Whack gave the team the boost that it needed because the 76ers were able to cruise to victory on Tuesday night and even up the series 1-1 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Speaking on the collab with the 76ers, Tierra Whack says, "[I] was so happy to be a part of something so extraordinary! I'm down for anything that involves my hometown, Philly! The song means everything to me! Literally! I grew up playing basketball, always been a fan of the sport! So to be the one chosen is a dream come true!"
Watch the video for Tierra Whack's ode to Philadelphia's professional men's basketball team below. After checking out "76," stay tuned for more updates regarding the 76ers' playoff run as they take on the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday
Quotable Lyrics
Stay down, just trust The Process
Been/Ben making lots of progress
Championship, we comin'
We go and get it, we want it
Assists, yeah you gotta be swift
You ain't never see 'em do it like this
Do a hundred on 76