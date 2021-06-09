mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tierra Whack Salutes The Philadelphia 76ers On "76"

Joshua Robinson
June 09, 2021 10:46
325 Views
21
1
Tierra Whack/Philadelphia 76ers/YouTubeTierra Whack/Philadelphia 76ers/YouTube
Tierra Whack/Philadelphia 76ers/YouTube

76
Tierra Whack

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
84% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
5 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tierra Whack cheers on her hometown basketball team in "76," a song made in collaboration with the Philadelphia 76ers.


After losing the first game in its Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a huge boost in morale, so Philadelphia-born artist Tierra Whack stepped up to the plate and released "76," a song specially created for the 76ers. In true Whack World fashion, the song features a runtime of only one minute and 35 seconds, and it's packed with references to the Philadelphia 76ers and its star players, including Joel EmbiidBen Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Shake Milton.

Apparently, Tierra Whack gave the team the boost that it needed because the 76ers were able to cruise to victory on Tuesday night and even up the series 1-1 against the Atlanta Hawks. 

Speaking on the collab with the 76ers, Tierra Whack says, "[I] was so happy to be a part of something so extraordinary! I'm down for anything that involves my hometown, Philly! The song means everything to me! Literally! I grew up playing basketball, always been a fan of the sport! So to be the one chosen is a dream come true!"

Watch the video for Tierra Whack's ode to Philadelphia's professional men's basketball team below. After checking out "76," stay tuned for more updates regarding the 76ers' playoff run as they take on the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday

Quotable Lyrics

Stay down, just trust The Process
Been/Ben making lots of progress
Championship, we comin'
We go and get it, we want it
Assists, yeah you gotta be swift
You ain't never see 'em do it like this
Do a hundred on 76

Tierra Whack
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  325
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tierra Whack Philadelphia 76ers
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tierra Whack Salutes The Philadelphia 76ers On "76"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject