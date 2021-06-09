Tierra Whack Salutes The Philadelphia 76ers On "76"

After losing the first game in its Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a huge boost in morale, so Philadelphia-born artist Tierra Whack stepped up to the plate and released "76," a song specially created for the 76ers. In true Whack World fashion, the song features a runtime of only one minute and 35 seconds, and it's packed with references to the Philadelphia 76ers and its star players, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Shake Milton.

Apparently, Tierra Whack gave the team the boost that it needed because the 76ers were able to cruise to victory on Tuesday night and even up the series 1-1 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Speaking on the collab with the 76ers, Tierra Whack says, "[I] was so happy to be a part of something so extraordinary! I'm down for anything that involves my hometown, Philly! The song means everything to me! Literally! I grew up playing basketball, always been a fan of the sport! So to be the one chosen is a dream come true!"

Watch the video for Tierra Whack's ode to Philadelphia's professional men's basketball team below. After checking out "76," stay tuned for more updates regarding the 76ers' playoff run as they take on the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday

Quotable Lyrics

Stay down, just trust The Process

Been/Ben making lots of progress

Championship, we comin'

We go and get it, we want it

Assists, yeah you gotta be swift

You ain't never see 'em do it like this

Do a hundred on 76