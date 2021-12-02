Tierra Whack Returns With New Single "Stand Up"

Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack is officially back in the game, dropping her new single "Stand Up" ahead of the release of her new project Rap? this week. It was announced just a few days ago that the eccentric rapper was returning with a new EP, and the first music from it has finally dropped.

Arriving beside a new music video, "Stand Up" was inspired by a recent conversation with JAY-Z about how she's the equivalent of the rap-game Joker.

"So I've seen the most recent Joker, the movie, about five times, it's like one of my favorite movies," said Tierra during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Thursday morning. "I watched it once just by myself when it first came out and then I had a conversation with Jay-Z and he was like, 'Yo, you're the joker of the game.' And I'm like, 'What does that mean?' And he's like, 'You come off happy but there's a dark side.' And honestly it stuck with me. And I'm just like, you know what? That's exactly who I am. I'm the joker, I'm the wild card. So yeah, I needed a record to make me feel badass, and that's what 'Stand Up' is."

She also spoke about specifically making music for sync opportunities, saying, "We've been blessed to get a few opportunities, plenty, honestly plenty, we have so many calls and emails coming in all the time, just for movies and soundtracks. So I'm just always trying to make music for movies. From the production with my producer J Melodic and then the lyrics, on my behalf. Just always trying, I want to hear and see my music in a movie. So yeah, definitely. I can play The Joker, I can play that movie on mute and then just play 'Stand Up' and be like, oh yeah, this feels right."

Check out Tierra Whack's new single below, and stay tuned for her new EP Rap? dropping tonight.

Quotable Lyrics:

Helmut Lang, don't I look scrumptious?

He keep starin' at me like he want this

Million dollar, you cannot afford this

If I wanted I could make the Forbes list