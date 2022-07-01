Tierra Whack Lights Up "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Soundtrack With "Black Magic Woman"

For many recording artists, the opportunity to work on a movie soundtrack is a pretty big deal, and a new animated feature – Minions: The Rise of Gru – tapped quite a few famous faces to lend their talents to the accompanying project, which was helmed by producer and musician, Jack Antonoff.

"It wasn’t about wanting to get the 10 biggest streaming artists right now. There was none of that bullshit that can exist around these things," the BLEACHERS member explained, adding that, since the film takes us back to the '70s, the idea was "to take modern artists that are really in some way in the tradition of the great music of that time and then record them with this half modern technique, half super analog technique."

Tierra Whack is just one of the many who worked with Antonoff on the collaborative album. Together, they created "Black Magic Woman," which he opened up about to Billboard.

"I remember [her] coming down. We just started messing around with drum machines and samples and she’s doing this sort of percussive whisper thing, and we built this version of ‘Black Magic Woman’ that just happened in the room," he said, adding that a similar story came of his time at Electric Lady [Studio] with H.E.R.

Quotable Lyrics:

