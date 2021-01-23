Earlier in the week, Drake confirmed the news that his highly anticipated forthcoming studio album Certified Lover Boy, originally scheduled to be released this month, would actually arrive later in the year, penning, “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” referring to the knee injury he suffered from last fall. Now, Tierra Whack is posing a provocative question about Drake and the real reason he was forced to delay CLB.

"y’all think Drake got his tits done?" tweeted out the Philadelphia artist on Wednesday (January 20). Without following up with an explanation for the considerably baseless assumption, many joined in to joke about the true nature of the Toronto rapper's surgery.

One person joked by simply adding "Surgical Summer," while another used his infamous lyric in "F*ckin Problems" with A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar where he says he, "only pays to make it bigger never a reduction." Someone else joked, "You know he did but if I had money I would too."

Others were not as amused with Tierra's question, firing back "Girl you a big goofy for this! Go ask your daddy if he got his tits done." Here are some more interesting takes in the Drake surgery debacle.