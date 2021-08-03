Tierra Whack Drops Off "Walk The Beat"

Though her 2018 studio debut Whack World was certainly acclaimed, there are many who are still eagerly awaiting the arrival of a proper full-length effort from the immensely versatile rapper. As of this moment, such a wish has yet to be granted. That's not to say Tierra hasn't kept her fans satisfied, having launched her "Whack Wednesday" series with plenty of strong material.

With no sign of a sophomore album -- at least, not yet -- Whack has officially dropped off a brand new single "Walk The Beat," which once again takes her in an intriguing new direction. The track is notably house-inspired, with a pulsating beat driving momentum. Whack floats overtop, celebrating her love for "fashion shows and fancy clothes" before showcasing her impressive -- albeit restrained -- flow.

Check out Tierra Whack's new single "Walk The Beat" right now, and be sure to keep an eye out for more news on her next big project. Do you want to see her explore this sound further?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Raf Simons, Rick Owens

On the runway tip-toeing

Gotta run gotta get goin'

Yeah I got the -- and my skin glowing

Told the cashier charge it to my credit card

Chanel scent I know he can smell me from afar