Tierra Whack Drops Off Brief "02/05/21 Freestyle"

Tierra Whack has been slowly making noise in all the right places over the last two years. Her ascension has been a pleasure to watch, but sometimes the young queen just wants to kick back and do what she's best at. From the comfort of her home, Whack recently recorded "02/05/21 Freestyle."

Rocking a hoody that reads "When I Die, Don't Pretend You Care," Whack spits introspective bars over Onyx's "Last Dayz" instrumental. The soul and chill cut from the Golden Era gives Whack the perfect setting to lay down her lyrical onslaught. With witty bars that take several listens to grasp, Whack proves why shes one of the best lyricists in the new generation of up-and-comers.

Quotable Lyrics

I should work at Chipotle

Go to Cuba like OJ

Spanish dudes is confused

Baby you have no say

I feel this is my season

Old Bay, it's time for you to obey



