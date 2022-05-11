When she isn't making her TikTok followers laugh by often trolling her industry peers, Tierra Whack is sharing wisdom on Instagram. In a mainstream culture where everyday people can become famous with the help of a social media video or meme, it seems as if many people these days are networking instead of forging real relationships. This hasn't been lost on Whack who decided to drop off a few thoughts about connecting with others authentically instead of chasing after those that seem to have status.

Although Whack didn't pen the post herself, she did reshare a text image to her Instagram Story.



"It is important to build true relationships. Let's stop trying to build relationships with the artist, artist manager, a&rs, execs and the person with the blue check," she wrote on her Story. "Please understand that the ones with the less followers make sh*t happen everyday. Interns, coordinators, PM's, glam team, assistants, non senior level people hold a lot of weight."

Anyone who works as a professional in the industry can double down on the post because often, many artists complain that the general public doesn't know just how much goes into making a successful performance. After her post was reshared, several of her peers agreed.

In other Tierra Whack news, the Grammy-nominated rapper-singer will make an appearance on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack along with others including Diana Ross, RZA, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Brockhampton, and more.

