For the past few months, there have been whispers of the deluxe edition to DONDA dropping. Mind you, the original album already felt like it could be deluxe with 27-songs in total. However, Ye confirmed that he's working on releasing bonus tracks with the project in the near future. He teased a portion of one of the songs on Drink Champs while Drake leaked "Life Of The Party" ft. Andre 3000.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

It seems like the efforts are ramping up for its release. Over the weekend, billboards in L.A. popped up reading, "Kanye West Presents Donda Deluxe." No release date has been confirmed but it seems that TIDAL has confirmed that it's on the way. The Twitter page for the streaming service tweeted out "Kanye West Presents Donda Deluxe" after the billboards started to appear.

This marks the second streaming service to tease its release. Last month, the page for DONDA on Apple Music teased, "A deluxe version of Yeezus' tenth recording miracle."

Though Ye's reliance on billboards to get the message out has clearly worked, the rapper also apparently hired a bunch of look-a-likes to roam the streets of New York City on Saturday night. Fans have been weirded out but it seems like a strong sign that new music from Kanye West is currently on the way.

Are you excited about DONDA (Deluxe)?