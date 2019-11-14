The Lakewood Church in Houston will reportedly get a massive dose of hip hop gospel this weekend as Kanye West's Sunday Service is set to descend on the house of worship. We previously reported that the budding friendship between Kanye and famed Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen has been growing for some time, and now the rapper will speak at the church this Sunday.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Initially, reports stated that it wouldn't be a Sunday Service musical performance, however, it looks as if things have changed. TMZ first shared that Ye would speak with Osteen at the pulpit for 20 to 30 minutes, but their new report states the rapper and his choir of 120 people will take to the stage. It's likely to be Kanye's largest indoor Sunday Service to date, as Osteen's church houses 17,000 seats with upwards of 50,000 people attending service every weekend. The church may accommodate a massive amount of guests, but TMZ reports there is still a worry that there won't be enough seats available. The outlet also says that tickets for the event go on sale on Friday and will be distributed on a "first some, first served" basis.

If this all goes down according to plan, it's unclear if this will be filmed for Osteen's televised program which airs to seven to 10 million viewers worldwide each week. The news of Osteen and Kanye's partnership has been met with contention due to the controversy during Hurrican Harvey in 2017. The destructive storm displaced thousands of residents in Houston, and there were reports that Lakewood Church turned evacuees away. It was an allegation that Osteen would later deny.