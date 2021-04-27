In the early 1990s, television history was made when Martin premiered. The popular series was a fan favorite and starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Carl Anthony Payne II. Weekly, the group of friends and lovers would engage in comedic banter and after its final episode aired in 1997, fans cried out for more.

Over the years, there have been rumors about whether or not the cast would rejoin together for a Martin reboot or reimagining, and back in 2018, there was a glimmer of hope. However, that was shot down after Tisha and Tichina recently appeared on the Tamron Hall Show. While there, Tamron asked about the possibility of a reboot and Tichina delivered the bad news.

"As Tisha told you, I kinda shoot from the hip," said Tichina. "And uh—it's something that we wanted to happen. It's something that we tried very hard to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it's not gonna happen. Not unless it's an animation. Tisha brought up a great idea to do an animation of it, but I always say, a show can never ever be rebooted without the original cast."

"Now, we may be able to have a rebirth, maybe," she continued. "But as far as a reboot, I don't think that's gonna happen." Tichina also mentioned Ford, as the beloved actor passed away in 2016. "Tommy's no longer with us, the show is never gonna be the same." It's sad news for Martin fans, but Tichina added, "Some things are best left alone."