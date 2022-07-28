Movie and television star actress Tichina Arnold, known for her roles in Martin, Everybody Hates Chris, and Survivor's Remorse, has finally divorced her husband, Toronto Raptors assistant coach DaRico Hines, after a brutal process that started back in 2016.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Arnold first announced her intent to divorce her husband back in 2016, when she claimed there was a video that surfaced of Hines having sex with another woman. Hines and his lawyer have repeatedly denied requests for comment on the specifics of Arnold's allegations, but they acknowledged that Arnold and Hines were working on a "private and deeply personal matter".

That matter was officially finalized as of July 15, when a judge signed off on Arnold's divorce. The date of separation was listed back in 2016, so the pair were officially married for three and a half years. They share no children, and both waived rights to collect spousal support. According to the docs, each will keep their clothing, jewelry, and bank accounts.

Arnold has remained busy in the years since her breakout role on Martin. She starred as Tina Butler in the fifth season of The Neighborhood, as well as a major role in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco. She is currently slated to star as the lead in Wonder London, a family film focused on race and equality.

Now that she's officially a free woman, fans of Arnold are excited to see what the actress has next up her sleeve.

[via]