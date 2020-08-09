Tiana Major9 Wants You "...Exclusively"

Tiana Major9 dropped off her debut EP At Sixes And Sevens this past week. The project is a smooth R&B and soul compilation, and Tiana masterfully maneuvers the tracks. An example of this can he heard on "...Exclusively," which comes in at track #2. A mystical synth permeates the track while slow percussions set the sensual mood.

Tiana Major9 lets her vocals melt over the track, drawing power from her fluid delivery. As the name implies, "...Exclusively" is about a woman looking to be the only one in her man's life. Possession never sounded so sexy. This single is so calming and soothing that it pairs well with a good smoke session. "...Exclusively" stands out as one of the best tracks on her album.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything I do, I do for you

I hope you want it

Keeping up this front is getting long

I'm being honest

Holding back these feels for you is something I ain't longin'

I want you exclusively (Right here)