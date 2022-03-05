mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tiana Major9 Urges You To "Try Peace..." Ahead Of Her New EP

Hayley Hynes
March 05, 2022 11:31
Try Peace...
Tiana Major9

Tiana says her latest single is "one of [her] favourite songs [she's] ever written."


Following the success of her collaboration with Smino on "2 seater," Tiana Major9 has returned with a new soulful new single called "My Peace..." which finds her learning how to be vulnerable with a lover who provides her with nothing but nurturing love and patience after being faced with other toxic relationships. 

"One of my favourite songs I've ever written. Prod. and co-written by @prgshn + @jackshepherdmusic," the 26-year-old English vocalist wrote in the Instagram caption of a recent upload, giving her 92K followers a look at the accompanying visual.

"Another beautiful song by a beautiful artist!!" one YouYube user hyped up the R&B songstress in the music video's comment section. "This song and video [are] amazing! Tiana is incredible!!" Others added, "Her voice is so soothing and I love the fact that she stays true to her sound," and "My new favourite singer."

Stream "My Peace..." below and let us know if you're looking forward to Tiana Major9's Fool Me Once EP, which is slated to arrive later this month, on March 15th.

Quotable Lyrics:

Whenever, whenever
We're sitting here together
I question our forever
And somehow I forget wÐµ
Have all this to remembÐµr
I never have to worry at all

[Via]

