mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tiana Major9 Gets Intimate On New Project "Fool Me Once"

Aron A.
March 15, 2022 11:23
35 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Fool Me Once
Tiana Major9

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The R&B singer's new EP includes the singles, "Try Peace" and "2 Seater" ft. Smino.


Tiana Major9 is back with an enchanting new 4-song EP titled, Fool Me Once. The four-song EP arrives after the release of singles, "Try Peace" and "2 Seeater" ft. Smino, both of which appear on her latest project. It's a brief follow-up to hold fans over until her next body of work, which should be due out in the near future. The heavenly vocal performances and impeccable songwriting offer a deeper glimpse into Tiana's vulnerability.

“These are 4 tracks I love so much and couldn't wait to perform and share them with the world because it's been a minute. Fool Me Once will give you a good idea of what my album will feel like... I hope you love these songs as much as I do,” said Tiana Major9 of her new project.

Check out her latest body of work below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Tiana Major9 Gets Intimate On New Project "Fool Me Once"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject