Tiana Major9 Gets Intimate On New Project "Fool Me Once"

Tiana Major9 is back with an enchanting new 4-song EP titled, Fool Me Once. The four-song EP arrives after the release of singles, "Try Peace" and "2 Seeater" ft. Smino, both of which appear on her latest project. It's a brief follow-up to hold fans over until her next body of work, which should be due out in the near future. The heavenly vocal performances and impeccable songwriting offer a deeper glimpse into Tiana's vulnerability.

“These are 4 tracks I love so much and couldn't wait to perform and share them with the world because it's been a minute. Fool Me Once will give you a good idea of what my album will feel like... I hope you love these songs as much as I do,” said Tiana Major9 of her new project.

Check out her latest body of work below.