Tiana Major9 & Smino Vibe Out On "2 Seater"

For her first single of 2022, Tiana Major9 is showing off her soulful singing skills and her braggadocious rap bars on "2 seater," which boasts an appearance from 30-year-old Missouri native Smino.

"You're my present / Show you my scars / So you can bless them oooh / Anytime you pull up I make moooves / Girl I keep them vacant seats for yoooou / Pull up on ya," the "Wild Irish Roses" hitmaker ends his heartfelt verse.

The single also received a music video, which viewers have been heavily praising so far. "Been waiting to hear from Tiana," one YouTube user wrote. "Smino never disappointing per usual."

Others added, "I love this so much omfg!!! The play on Niveas 'Okay'!!!!! This is literally heaven to my ears," and "This song is so goooddddd omg. That transition."

Watch the music video for Tiana Major9 and Smino's "2 seater" above, and let us know which bars from the new single are your favourites are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm taking you to places you ain't been

My playlist is how you get to know me

Ain't nothing hidden wear my heart up on my sleeve

But still I keep it Gucci like I'm rocking red and green