TiaCorine Returns With "I Can't Wait" Album Ft. Kenny Beats, UnoTheActivist, Tony Shhnow

North Carolina artist TiaCorine continues to map out her takeover with her latest release. The rising star is known for fusing genres in this ever-evolving musical landscape, and I Can't Wait shows her evolution since releasing her 34Corine EP. TiaCorine emerged back in 2018 with "Lotto," and since that time, she has built a devoted fanbase that is excited to hear her I Can't Wait offering.

"I'm so happy to finally be releasing my new album," she told HNHH. "I put a lot of time into making sure the music was undeniable, so that when people hear it, they can see the boundaries I'm pushing and they just have to f*ck with it."

"I know I can really rap, so of course I want to showcase my abilities as a lyricist," she continued. "But I'm also a multifaceted person with a wide variety of interests and abilities, so I want people to see that I'm doing much more than just rapping. I like bringing all the sonic and visual aesthetics that I enjoy into one experience, because that's what makes me 'me' and sets me apart from everyone else."

Features include Kenny Beats, UnoTheActivist, and Tony Shhnow. Stream TiaCorine's I Can't Wait and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Beamie ft. UnoTheActivist

2. Chaka Khan ft. Kenny Beats

3. Freaky T

4. Dipset

5. Rocket

6. Boogie ft. Tony Shhnow

7. Kite

8. Birds

9. Rockstar

10. Pink

11. Paris Hilton

12. Find Yours

13. You Matter

14. Gas Station

15. You’re Fired