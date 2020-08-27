Tia Mowry, who gave birth to her daughter Cairo back in May 2018, is glad she took her time with shedding the extra weight postpartum. The 42-year-old mother of two shared a mirror selfie this week showing off her bounce back to her 7.9 million followers with a touching message to other mothers out there.

In the caption of the post, the Sister, Sister star revealed that she’s lost nearly 70 pounds since giving birth to her daughter in 2018. “I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back,” she explained. The actress, who also has a 9-year-old son Cree, continued, “I enjoyed breastfeeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree.”

Showing off her toned legs, the actress also addressed other mothers feeling pressured to snap back, writing, “To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s.” Celeb friends including Vanessa Bryant left warm comments under the post, writing, "Great job, mama! "

Last week, she showed off her slim figure as she posed in a bathing suit.

The actress is married to the actor Cory Hardict. After dating for 6 years, the two were married in 2008. Mowry currently stars on Netflix’s Family Reunion.

[via]