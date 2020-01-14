We know that Tia Mowry has an identical twin and she's previously expressed a bit about her family and how her mother is from the Bahamas and her white father is of European descent. The Real host recently wanted to know even more about her roots since she took a DNA test and shared the results with a personalized video online.

“One of the main reasons why I wanted to do this is because as I’ve gotten older, I’ve been more intrigued with who I am and where I come from,” she said, as seen in the clip below. “I’ve always known some information about my mom’s side, but I didn’t know a lot about my dad’s side. My dad is white and when my mom and my dad got married, on my dad’s side, there wasn’t a lot of support — until now.”

Tia gets quite emotional when reflecting on her ancestor's history and how it's clearly inspired her hard work. “I have both sides of me that are just badass,” she said. “That explains why I am such a go-getter and why I’m just so aggressive in whatever I want and I just don’t give up.”

Watch in full below.