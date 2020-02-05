Last month Tia Mowry shared the results of her DNA ancestry test that gave her even more detail on her roots and where her relatives. “One of the main reasons why I wanted to do this is because as I’ve gotten older, I’ve been more intrigued with who I am and where I come from,” she said. “I’ve always known some information about my mom’s side, but I didn’t know a lot about my dad’s side."



David Livingston/Getty Images

The 41-year-old mother of two has made even more moves to become comfortable with her true self and this time it's in the form of a new haircut. Tia recently debuted to her latest style update to Instagram that sees her glowing self and her much shorter locks. "It was time! #shorthair #dontcare ☺️ #skin #nofilter #nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare isn’t selfish 🙏🏽," she captioned the selfie.

Tia chatted with Refinery29 on just why she decided to chop off her curls. "If I'm honest with you, 2020 was just starting pretty rough," she said. "Between the natural disasters to worrying about viruses, and then the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant... I just wanted to chop my hair off and start over."