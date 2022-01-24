Tia Bank$ Spits Bars On New Single "Pop Sh*t"

Jamaica-born, Toronto-raised rising rapper Tia Bank$ is officially making her introduction to the HNHH audience with the release of her new single, "Pop Sh*t."

Touted as one of Canada's most exciting rising women in rap, the self-proclaimed "First Lady" is kicking off 2022 with the release of "Pop Sh*t," produced by T-Nyce. The record shows off Tia's rapid-fire flows, rapping her ass off for two minutes and a half. Predicting that Bank$ will be a boss, Tia's self-assured confidence is a breath of fresh air, bringing a different energy to Toronto's mainly melody-driven music scene.

Tia Bank$ is looking to bring something new to the game. Stay tuned for more from the emerging artist this year. What do you think of her new single, "Pop Sh*t"?





Quotable Lyrics:

I told 'em that Bank$ will be a boss

I'm catching, can't take me a loss

Thought I should just take 'em to church

I got 'em repenting the costs

Got the drip that'll drench 'em all

My water is comin' like Voss

'Til I got a bussdown on me, then I really can't floss