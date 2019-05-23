T.I. suffered a major loss in February when his sister Precious passed away. Precious was put on life support after a car crash and was no longer responsive. T.I. recently announced a scholarship program in his sister's name, as a way for her legacy and kindness to live on. Today marks Precious's birthday and in light of the special day, Tip has taken to Instagram to pen a sweet note to his sister, updating her on what's going on with the family.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Happy Birthday sis!!!! We still celebrating your life & legacy,all while missing the shit out you at the same time. I try my best to smile knowing you’re at peace, rather than selfishly complaining about my pain. I feel like a hater crying cause you’re not here when I KNOW you’ve been promoted to your rightful position. YOU EARNED THAT!!!!" T.I. wrote, detailing how his sister's contributions to Atlanta will never be forgotten.

The "Whatever You Like" rapper further explained the happenings in his family from Major doing great in school, Deyjah graduating to he and wife Tiny "still doing what" they can do. Peep the full post below.