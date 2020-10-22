T.I. has been itching to get his own Verzuz battle off the ground, although first, he needs to find a willing opponent. Tip was targeting 50 Cent for the popular live hit-against-hit series, but Fif shut down the proposal and hasn't looked back. It was quiet for a period of time, but now the interest in T.I.'s Verzuz challenge has been renewed, thanks to a recent call to action from Busta Rhymes.

Busta Rhymes appeared on an IG Live stream with Fat Joe where he proposed going head-to-head with the ATL rapper, however, T.I. declined the match-up. According to T.I., the generational gap between the two artists would be a bit too wide for a Verzuz. Nonetheless, Tip kept the ball rolling with possible other contenders, namely, Young Jeezy. "But if Young wanted this smoke, he'd say it," T.I. contemplated.

Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images

Well, looks like it has been said. Jeezy followed up T.I.'s video, addressing the possibility of a Verzuz battle by simply demanding: "PUT A DATE ON IT." The Snowman took to his own Instagram to share a video clip, where he expanded on that further:

"Say bruh. You done been around the whole world on your campaign. Now you back here. I don't know what you avoiding me for. I'll tell you what though, since it mean that much to you, put a date on it. I ain't gon' meet you there, I'm gon' beat you there. Straight up. Big Snow."

Now that it appears the pieces are in motion for our next Verzuz battle to be a show-down between the two ATL natives, fans are taking to twitter to dissect, discuss and predict what will happen.

Take a look at some of the reactions below. Let us know what your expectations for this battle are.

Who do you think will win? The consensus on twitter definitely seems to be favoring Jeezy as the winner -- we've added our own poll below, so feel free to vote and let's see what the HNHH consensus is. T.I. or Jeezy?