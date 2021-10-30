T.I. published a video of his upcoming affordable housing development in Bankhead, Atlanta, on Instagram this week. The video features the 41-year-old rapper driving through various construction sites for the ambitious project.

“So yeah, checking on my development here in Bankhead man, you know what I’m saying. This right here used to be the old K-Mart, Giant Food, and now we have affordable housing. 143 units going up,” T.I. said in the clip. “Big huge community ya dig? We’re about 40 percent done, we’re supposed to be done sometime next year. Since so much is from here, let’s see what you’ve done for here.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Tip added that the development will feature a community center, garden, and a greenhouse.

T.I. has long been an advocate for affordable housing. In 2018, the Atlanta native partnered with APD-Urban Planning and Management and Dynasty Real Estate Development to launch “Buy Back the Block."

At the time, T.I. told Inc. Magazine that his goal was to combat gentrification: “…I didn’t want it to be one of those situations where luxury condos go up and people who are native are pushed out to the fringes because they can’t afford to live there. I wanted to provide development that would allow people from the area, who love the community, to be able to afford to stay."

The affordable housing development in Bankhead is expected to open in 2022, according to the rapper. Check out the project below.

