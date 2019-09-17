At the beginning of this month, T.I. launched his new podcast, expediTIously - named after the viral video of T.I. telling Kodak Black to get his act together in a rapid manner. A podcast for the opinionated artist is long overdue. It's clear he has a lot to say because he is already three episodes deep, having already brought in Young Thug, "Freeway" Rick Ross, Ice Cube and LL Cool J. The show shot to #1 on the Apple Music charts after the release of its first episode and if Tip keeps enlisting awesome guests, it will likely stay there.

While the DIME TRAP rapper told Billboard that the podcast will focus on "critical issues that impact us a society" - giving him a platform to express his political perspectives previously shared on social media - he wishes to unpack the stank face that he was photographed making while at Kanye West's Sunday Service in Atlanta this past weekend. In the photo, he is seated next to his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, 2 Chainz and his wife, Kesha Ward. However, T.I. is the only one having this strong of a reaction to whatever was going down at the time. Perhaps, he was just really feeling the gospel music, but my guess is that if they're seated, it was likely during a speech.

We do know that Tip wasn't in a foul mood for the entirety of the event because he shared a photo of him and Kanye, expressing how glad he is to see his "brother" in a better place after the disappointment of having to watch Ye go through his Trumpian spiral.

Catch up on expediTIously here and be on the lookout for the next episode to get the story behind the face.