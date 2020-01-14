It's reached the point where even a man with Lupus is fair game for ridicule. Yesterday, Miami legend Trick Daddy witnessed his mugshot becoming the meme-du-jour, with legions of Twitter trolls belittling his appearance. It ran so rampant that Trick himself emerged to speak on the matter, maintaining his strength in the face of adversity. "Let me get this right," he wrote, in an emotional Facebook post. "You lie on me .. make fun of the fact that I Have lupus ... and all this just for likes .. thank god im strong .. everything is funny until it hits close to home .. my feelings don’t hurt easily I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow."

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Amidst all of the negativity, T.I. opted to chime in and throw his support behind Trick Daddy Dollars. Above an image of Trick and Snoop posted up, a message reads "n***as will always share some shit when a n***a in trouble, but this man got a successful restaurant booming and a new talk show on the biggest radio station in Miami and won't see nan post about that!" Offering his own take, Tip co-signed the picture's message with his own validation: "Damn Right!!! Congratulations Trick!!!"

Check it out for yourself, and show some love to Trick Daddy during this time of personal crisis.