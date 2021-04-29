Regardless of the legal issues that both he and his wife are facing, T.I. is unwavering in his activism. The Atlanta icon has often used his voice, social media platforms, music, and wallet to support various anti-racist causes. In recent months, Tip and Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been battling accusations of coercion, sexual assault, and drugging women. They have both continued to categorically deny the allegations set against them, but T.I. resurfaced to launch a new conversation on social media.

Throughout the years, T.I. has taken to Instagram to post messages pertaining to social justice issues affecting not only his local community with the Black community at large. On Wednesday (April 28), the rapper returned with a reposted image with a message for White allies.



Robin L Marshall / Stringer / Getty Images

"To my white, NON RACIST friends, I love y'all !" reads the text image. "Don't get it twisted. Me loving and protecting my race does not mean I hate or fault you. We know exactly who our enemies are, they're no longer hiding it. Thank you for standing with us." In the caption, T.I. dropped off one last thought.

"Top of the top people," he wrote. "I love & respect all who love & respect US. @UsorElsenow." T.I. tagged Us or Else, a charitable organization described as: "Founded by Tip 'T.I.' Harris, Us or Else fights for the liberation of blacks and all other oppressed people." Us or Else: Letter to the System is an EP that the rapper released back in 2016. You can check out T.I.'s post, as well as a few more from Us or Else, below.