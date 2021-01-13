After so many breakups, rumors of divorce, and chaos, it's refreshing to see people still in love.

Yesterday morning, T.I. displayed his affection for his wife, Tiny Harris, on his Instagram stories. T.I. showed a video of him and Tiny out on a morning stroll listening to Snoh Aalegra. He indicated that he wants to share another child with Tiny, captioning the video with "baby #8 now loading...."

The couple looks like they are in a good space with each other as T.I. called the Xscape singer his "lil piece of paradise." These positive spirits come after a rocky period for the musically-inclined couple. Tiny filed for divorce in 2016. She said in a recent interview with Vlad that the divorce process was "stressful" and made her reconsider going the distance.

"It just made us see, are we really ready to go that far or do we really wanna fight?" said Tiny. "Is it worth fighting for? It made us see what we had within each other and if we really felt like it was worth it. It brought us back."

The couple reconciled and remain together. Now, they share another milestone in their marriage. The Atlanta rapper and his wife ended 2020 becoming new grandparents as they welcomed Zonnique's baby girl.

With a newborn baby in the family, should Tip and Tiny expand their family even more? Let us know what you think in the comments.