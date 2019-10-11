T.I. Surprises Fans With "Sabotage" Single

The public has been calling for T.I. to release new music throughout 2019. As the rapper-podcast host has become embroiled in controversies ranging from his beef with Kodak Black earlier this year to his current tit-for-tat with former protegé Iggy Azalea, Tip's name has remained in the spotlight. Fans have wanted T.I. to share his feelings on wax, and that's exactly what he's done with his latest single, "Sabotage."

It's unclear on if this is a stand-alone track or if it will appear on a forthcoming project, but one thing is for sure: T.I. has a few things to get off of his chest. However, the track isn't aggressive or targeted toward anyone; you won't find scathing lyrics of biting remarks. Instead, T.I. uses the opportunity to share his thoughts on culture, whether it be hip hop or social media. Check out T.I.'s "Sabotage" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

No competition 'cause everyone winnin'

On IG all I see is people pretending

Clout-chasin', fakin', and dyin' tot fit in

Everyone say social media did it

But people been fake long as people been livin'



