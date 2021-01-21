mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tiësto & Ty Dolla $ign Create A Superstar Collab With "The Business Part II"

Abby Wright
January 21, 2021 15:05
The Business Part II
Tiesto & Ty Dolla $ign

The two artists combine their genres for "The Business Part II."


Tiësto will keep riding his wave of success with his newest single "The Business Part II", which he released in collaboration with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Ty Dolla Sign. Tiësto’s popular single “The Business” was originally released in September 2020, accumulating hundreds of millions of streams and music video views since then. It only seemed natural that Tiësto team up with another accomplished artist to create a sequel to the single. Ty Dolla $ign’s smooth vocals are the perfect accompaniment to Tiësto’s electric, dance-worthy beat. 

Tiësto is truly an artist who needs no introduction, garnering over 8 billion streams across platforms, currently holding the title of “Greatest DJ Of All Time” courtesy of MixMag. Ty Dolla $ign was called “one of the richest R&B talents of the last decade” by the New York Times and has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards throughout his monumental music career. 

When asked about what drew him to create a second part to “The Business,” Tiësto said, “The world-wide response to 'The Business' has been incredible. There is nothing better than combining diverse sounds and genres to create something truly special and Ty’s smooth R&B vocals really takes this track to the next level. I have always been a huge fan of Ty’s work… he’s an exceptional talent and I am thrilled we got to collab on this. I am very excited to share this new version with both of our fans around the world!” 

Listen to the track and watch the official lyric video as well. 

Quotable Lyrics

Made a hundred mill I couldn't keep my grades up 
Upgrade my (BITCH) still I never change up
Upgrade my whips and my crib and my key
Let’s just get down to this business you dig

