Kanye West's presidential campaign could not be going any worse. His first campaign rally was disastrous, to say the least. Just when you thought 'Ye couldn't have possibly said anything worse than 2018's "slavery is a choice" comment, he took it further last night by claiming that Harriot Tubman never actually freed the slaves with the Underground Railroad. "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," he said to a room filled with awkward silence.

As much as Kanye's blatant ignorance was met with criticism, many who've been critical of him in recent years have offered prayers instead of condemnation. Snoop Dogg, who has probably been the most disrespectful towards 'Ye over the years, offered some empathy for him. Meanwhile, T.I. issued a statement denouncing Kanye's comments.

"Nahhhh WE Can't let you do that Ye'," he wrote along with a picture of Harriet Tubman. "What WE NOT gon do is slander nor disrespect the legacy of our heroic Queen Harriet Tubman by telling falsities in an attempt to discredit the contributions she made to LIBERATE OUR PEOPLE‼️"

He added, "Cuzz U BUGGIN‼️ THIS IS ABSOLUTELY TOO FAR‼️ I truly hope you either have a logical explanation for all this... or get the medical attention you so desperately need Bro. I say this with love and sincerity."

