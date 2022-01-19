T.I. has been in and out of the news recently for comments he made about his placement amongst the greats. His comments on that matter stirred quite the uproar from Hip-Hop heads, and his latest moves seem to have had a similar effect on sneakerheads.

T.I recently posted a photo to his Instagram flaunting his collection of Nike Air Force 1s that he only wears once and allegedly never touches again. Fans pointed out that some of the sneakers in the picture appeared as if someone had worn them more than one time, with one fan saying, “That’s not one wear you got brown on the inside from sweat an I know u ain’t no dirty n**** you wore them a couple times keep it one [hunnit]” with another fan stating, “That’s way more than 1 wear lol. You was working in them mfs”.

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

With T.I's post beginning a dialogue on proper AF1 etiquette, Curren$y joined in on the fun giving his two cents (and some game) on the matter.

"Swear I try to get three outta mines. 1st wear is a day time event, club night 2nd wear...and Sunday I can lowride in a worn pair of ones, they still fresh enuff to go cruisin in and if the car breakdown and we gotta get on the floor to fix shit I won't have to worry about creasing them h*** cuz this was their last day. All that to say I ain't as rich as u haha one day I'll be doin em 1 and dun tho. One day soon hahaha."

Curren$y's comment garnered a different tone with fans as they exclaimed that the New Orleans rapper "made sense" especially compared to T.I's comments which seemed unrealistic.





How do you wear your AF1s? Are you one and done like T.I? or are you more like Curren$y in getting more than use out of your pair of G-Fazos? Sound off in the comments below.