On Friday, June 18th, T.I. posted a happy birthday message to his daughter Deyjah on his official Instagram, along with several family pictures throughout the years.

The Grand Hustle mogul captioned the heartwarming message: "I love you to no end. Even through tumultuous times I still think the world of you. I'm always proud and incredibly impressed by your revolutionary perspective. Your words are soft and seldom heard but always impactful and profound at the same time. " The post has since accumulated over 167,500 likes and counting.

On the topic of tumultuous times, the "About the Money" rapper's parenting skills have come under fire in recent memory. Last year when the rapper's hit VH1 show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, aired its latest season, viewers took T.I. to task over how he parents his teenage daughters. After certain comments went particularly viral, Deyjah came forward to announce that she will no longer be discussing her father on social media.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While a daughter's birthday is certainly a joyous occasion, it's not all smooth sailing for the Atlanta rapper. T.I, along with his wife Tiny, continues to face the fallout from the sexual assault allegations made against them last year. Alleged victims from the Los Angeles and Las Vegas areas persist in their allegations, though the cases that were presented against the couple in Las Vegas have been dismissed.

With the release of his new song "What It's Come To," T.I. has appeared to find inspiration amidst the scandal. While he did not talk about the situation outright, he did allude to the allegations brought against him and his wife. Lyrics to his latest single include "Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision...while I'm up against some lyin ass b*tches."

On a more positive note for the Harris family, check out Tip's birthday message to Deyjah below.