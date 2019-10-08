Lists were all the rage this summer. Between city-specific rankings and all-time charts, the general public loved pitting people against each other and determining who has the most skills out of anybody in the rap game. As a general consensus, the first ten names on each list have remained relatively consistent. You already know you'll find legends near the top with The Notorious B.I.G, Tupac, Jay-Z, Ice Cube, Eminem and others usually making appearances. When T.I. and his ExpediTIously crew shared their own ranking system this week, people were up in arms over the inclusion of Lil' Kim instead of Nicki Minaj. Tip explained that, without Kim, there would be no Nicki and that would be the reason why the Queen Bee earns her placement. It turns out that Minaj actually did chart on the final list though because the rapper just shared their results, marking her down as one of the greatest of all time.

With names like Kanye West, Andre 3000, Rakim, Killer Mike and Big Pun making the final cuts, this is a fairly varied and respectable tally. It turns out that, despite the argument Tip had with his peers on the podcast, they decided that Nicki Minaj has done enough to earn the forty-first spot, two notches ahead of her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

Take a look at the final ExpediTIously list and let us know what they got wrong. Additionally, Rich The Kid has just shared a New York-centric chart, which is pretty egregious if I may say so myself. Peep that here.