A woman named Angelica Scarlett's desperate pleas went viral after she shared on social media that her 17-year-old daughter was missing. The New Jersey mother spoke to news reporters claiming that her daughter, Aviana Weaver, vanished without a trace on September 11. The following day, Angelica said she received a text message that Aviana was being held against her will. Later, Angelica shared that photos of her daughter were found on a sex-trafficking website. The teen reportedly told her mother that she was going to visit a friend but never returned.

"The streets can’t have my daughter!!" Angelica wrote in a Facebook post. "I will be there everyday on the street until she is home !!! I won’t stop - Share let’s get her !!! Someone knows something !! Speak she is a minor and in danger !! #bringavianahome." A screenshot of an article by a New Jersey publication began to make the rounds online and was shared by a few celebrities, including talk show host and comedian D.L. Hughley as well as rapper T.I.

The subject of snitching has been at the forefront of many media outlets as trial coverage of rapper-turned-government informant Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, is ongoing. The ExpediTIously host wanted to make sure the public knew there was a difference between snitching to authorities and helping with a missing person case. He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post about the teen, "FYI...Saying something if you see her ain’t gon make you a Rat lil homie," adding the hashtag, "#ProtectOurGirls #ExpediTIously."

On Monday, it was reported by ABC News that Aviana had been located in Philadelphia and returned home safe. No further information regarding the details of what happened to the 17-year-old, or whether she was ever truly missing, have been shared with the public at this time.