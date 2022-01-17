T.I. doesn't think there's another artist in the game whose catalog can stand next to his. The rapper has been fighting for his credit ever since Verzuz took off and he began aiming at rap's elite to stand against him in the ring. He went after Jay-Z before declining to battle Busta Rhymes. And in recent times, there have been discussions to see T.I. and Lil Flip go song-for-song.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

T.I. hasn't necessarily chimed in on Verzuz in recent months but over the weekend, he made it clear that he stands on every single record that he's released throughout his career. During an IG Live stream, the rapper said that he's the best at releasing music. "When you talk about doing music, bruh. You talkin' 'bout cuttin' records, n***a, you talkin' 'bout puttin' shit out, you talkin' 'bout make some shit that's better than this that ain't out there, man, nobody fuckin' with me," he said before acknowledging people's personal preference in their musical palette.

"You might like somebody else better. It might be somebody else, you know, 'I like this better than I like T.I.' Okay, fine. 'Cause you like them better," he continued. "That's cool. That's your preference. But when it comes to puttin' shit out there, ain't nobody f*cking with me, man. You play their shit next to my shit -- ain't nobody f*cking with me, n***a. I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t."

T.I. said that even though he tries to have a sense of humility, he declared that no one ever outdid him on a collaborative effort. Additionally, he said that he's confident that his catalog can stand with some of the most revered artists of our time. "Nobody fuckin' with me, n***a. Jay and all. Yeah, you need to bring them. Bring them, n***a," he continued. "That's who you need. Jay, Nas, Wayne, Ye. N***a, that's who you need. Bring them. Pusha T. Yeah, all them."

Check out Tip's rant below.



