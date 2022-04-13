T.I. says that he “enjoyed every minute” of getting booed at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center on Saturday. The Atlanta rapper has been attempting to break into stand-up comedy throughout 2022.

"Man, I enjoyed every minute of that," T.I. told TMZ when the outlet caught up with him at LAX, before calling out the media for not talking about himself getting a standing ovation at State Farm Arena during another performance. "That's the world we live in, but I love every part of the process and every step of the journey. I accept it all."



Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

T.I. also claimed that the boos from the audience were premeditated, calling them “personal” as opposed to “professional.”

He says that he’s using the boos as motivation to get better.

After the show, T.I. had spoken to Michael Blackson, who also performed at the event, and said that he “loved” being booed.

"Yes! I loved it!” he told Blackson during an Instagram live stream. “I didn't feel like they were booing me like that. I felt like they were booing me like 'I dare you to be more funny, I dare you to be more funny, I dare you to be better.”

Check out the crowd's response to T.I. below.

