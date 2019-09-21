As the days progress and more information is revealed about Tekashi 6ix9ine's kidnapping trial, the rap world continues to share its opinions regarding "snitching." Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, has turned government informant and in just three days he's divulged information about Trippie Redd, Jim Jones, Cardi B, and Chief Keef, as well as handed over details about the illegal activities of his former friends and co-conspirators.

Rap and hip hop artists have taken to social media to give their thoughts on "rat behavior," and the general consensus has been that sharing information with authorities about your associates to save yourself goes against street rules. As people debate the topic, Hernandez prepares for life outside of jail and, according to NME, his sentencing is expected in January 2020. While he does face 47 years in prison, his cooperation could make him a free man at the beginning of next year.

ExpediTIously host T.I. caught up with L.A.'s Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show to chat about the rapper's new podcast and a myriad of other topics, including Hernandez's testimony. T.I said that the unraveling of Hernandez was something that he knew was going to happen, so the rainbow-haired rapper's current situation isn't surprising to him. "I knew it was either that or he was gonna get himself killed," he stated. "I knew he wasn't gon' do no long periods of time in no RICO case. I just knew that...I didn't know it was gonna happen as soon as it did."

He added that he never had a problem with Hernandez, noting that his "problems are more private than public." T.I. made his predictions on what's next for Hernandez, saying, "He gon' take the stand, they gon' get some time, he gon' get less, he gon' come home and...or he'll die in jail. I don't know." If witness protection isn't in Hernandez's future, T.I. believes the rapper can leave jail and return home without a problem.

"There's a bunch of rats walking around right now," he said. "The thing that really hurt my feelings, when cats have suspicions about me and how my case worked and how I got down and such a downward departure and put that on me...my paperwork is available. Anybody that ever wanna see it. My plea agreement, you can pull up my court minutes. All you need is my name [and] my birthday. It's public record. Ain't no secret snitches." Check out T.I.'s interview below.