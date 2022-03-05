Kodak Black has been known for his sporadic behavior, at times getting him into some trouble. Lately, his comments have gotten a rise out of Troubleman himself, as T.I. was on the receiving end of a diss from Kodak.

Earlier this week, Yak spit a brief freestyle on a call with Charlamagne Tha God on the Breakfast Club, where he mentioned that 1/2 of Outkast, Big Boi, and T.I. tried to get him removed from his record deal: "Big Boi and T.I. tried to get me kicked up off the label."

But, when Charlamagne asked him to elaborate, Yak downplayed any drama: "I ain't worried about nobody, I ain't mad at nobody. I wish everybody nothing but success. I ain't trippin'."

However, T.I. had heard enough to issue a response, where he initially commented on Instagram to comment at Kodak that he was bewildered about his diss: "BIG (cap emoji). Don't know where u get this cap ass sh*t from Bruh? For the rec....I ain't never wasted my time worrying about another n***a bankroll or record deal. Told you this in your section face to face personally in Booby Trap & I'll say it again. Much success to you youngsta. Stay focused."

Then, T.I. posted a video on his Instagram that addressed Kodak again, saying that he would never try to get an artist removed from their label: "Happened to scroll down man and see a young brotha, Kodak, kickin' a freestyle on the Breakfast Club, mention my name and said something about me and Big Boi tried to get him kicked off a label. Hm, whenever I hear my name associated to sh*t that ain't true, I try my best, at least initially, to clear that sh*t up. My n***a, I ain't ever wasted my time, energy or oxygen trying to worry about you or nobody else and what motherf**kin record label they're signed to. That ain't how I get down. I know you don't know me, so I'm just going to say this right here, that ain't how I get down. I don't care what record label you signed to, I don't care how much money you have, I ain't trying to interfere with none of that."

Check out T.I.'s video below.